Samuel L. Jackson Swears in 15 Languages For Get Out the Vote Campaign

Samuel L. Jackson is keeping his word and now teaching Americans how to curse in 15 languages ... after fans show him they'll get out and vote.

The legendary actor dropped a 2-minute video ... teaching us how to curse in 15 different languages ... after fans showed up and blew past the Voter Action Goal for the #GoodToVote campaign.

Earlier this week, SLJ solicited 2,500 fans minimum to prove their commitment to voting ... by registering to vote, checking voter registration rolls, or simply making a plan to vote. And after fans came through ... so did Mr. Jackson.

Samuel wastes no time showing fans how to curse in Basque, Vietnamese, Ukrainian and Swahili, among other languages. Samuel -- who BTW dropped 40 "motherf*****s in "Shaft" alone -- thanked fans for pledging to vote.