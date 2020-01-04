Barack Obama In Zero Shark Thirty ... Don't Eat Me!!!

Exclusive TMZ/Getty/The Image Direct Composite

Barack Obama hates baby shark. And, mommy shark. And, daddy shark. And, ALL OF THE SHARKS!!! Which is why #44 rocked a shark deterrent anklet while paddleboarding in Hawaii!

Check out the device on Obama's right ankle -- it's called a Sharkbanz and it claims to repel Jaws from snacking on you like a piece of chum!

The Image Direct Composite

Look, shark attacks in Hawaii don't happen THAT often -- but they do happen -- and when you're a former President, you don't wanna go out like Samuel L. Jackson in "Deep Blue Sea."

A company spokesperson tells us ... the band uses "patented magnetic technology developed by marine biologists to deter predatory shark species."

In fact, they've got a Navy Seal Diver on record crediting the band for saving him from a potential attack ... and we all know how much Obama respects the Seals!

The good news for Obama ... he didn't get eaten during his paddleboard session, so maybe it worked!