Barack Obama and Donald Trump Tie As Most Admired Man in 2019

TMZ/Getty Composite

Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are equally admired in the eyes of the world ... according to a recent poll that has a lot of people upset for different reasons.

2019 marks Obama's 12th time in the top spot of Gallup's annual men's poll, and he's got some company this year ... Donald Trump is making his first appearance. Michelle Obama is the most admired woman for the second year in a row.

No surprise ... the results are divided sharply along party lines ... 41% of Democrats name Obama and 45% of Republicans name Trump. According to Gallup, 12% of Independents chose Obama and 10% picked Trump.

Admire Most? Something Went Wrong President Trump

President Obama

As for the rest of the list ... no other man was mentioned by more than 2% of respondents. Rounding out the rest of the top 10 ... President Jimmy Carter, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama and Warren Buffett.