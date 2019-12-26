President Trump's Cameo in 'Home Alone 2' Cut Out by Canada TV

TMZ.com

President Trump has been 86'd from 'Home Alone 2' by Canadian TV ... but the reason the network is giving for the omission is ... well, sketchy.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation removed Trump's cameo in the classic Christmas movie. The CBC claims it cut out the 10-second cameo in order to make room for commercials. We're not buyin' what they're sellin'. Trump has famously disrespected our neighbors to the north ... from the Canadian PM on down.

Hawk-eyed viewers first noticed that the scene -- which shows Trump giving Macaulay Culkin directions in the then-Trump-owned Plaza Hotel -- was nowhere to be seen and they immediately took to social media -- some voicing approval while others were irate. Someone tweeted, "Just watched 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' recorded of @CBC and they edited out the @realDonaldTrump scene. God bless us EVERYONE!"

Others called the move "Orwellian." Either way ... Trump's probably not gonna like the move, especially given what he said Tuesday during a call with overseas troops. The Prez bragged about his cameo saying, "Well, I'm in 'Home Alone 2' and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas."