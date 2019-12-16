President Trump-Signed Oath of Office For Sale Amid Impeachment Fervor

Exclusive TMZ.com

Donald Trump's John Hancock on a White House reprint of his presidential oath of office definitely sends a message ... and it might fetch a big payday for the guy who got it signed.

The story goes that a State Party Campaign Chairman for Trump asked a friend of his working for the administration to print the oath on White House stationery ... and the friend came through.

The chairman then took the letter to Trump's rally Tuesday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania and asked POTUS to add his autograph ... and he obliged.

The rally, by the way, was the one where the Prez chided a security guard for being too "politically correct" while removing a female protester ... roll the tape.

Anyway, the Trump-signed oath of office is now up for sale -- for a whopping $17,500 -- hot on the heels of the House Judiciary Committee approving articles of impeachment against the Prez.

The site hosting the sale, MomentsInTime.com, says the White House memo will be up for grabs Monday.