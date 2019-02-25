Samuel L. Jackson Sarcastically Calls Donald Trump Plantation Owner

Samuel L. Jackson Sure, Trump's Done More for Black People ... Cuz He's Got The Biggest Plantation!!!

Samuel L. Jackson says Donald Trump was spot-on when he bragged he's done more for African Americans than Presidents past ... and it's all thanks to Trump's massive "plantation."

We got Samuel L. Monday at LAX and asked him about Trump's shot at Spike Lee in which Trump said, "Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!"

Jackson shot back ... essentially calling Trump a slave owner.

Samuel L. presented Spike with the director's first Oscar Sunday night for "BlacKkKlansman." Lee took a dig at Trump during his acceptance speech, urging voters to "do the right thing" in 2020.