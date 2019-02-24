91st Academy Awards Going Swell Without a Host Behind the Scenes

91st Academy Awards No Host, No Problem ... Presenters & Nominees Mingle Behind the Scenes

There's no host at this Oscars ceremony, but everything looks to be going off without a hitch as the presenters gave hugs and kisses to the nominees behind the scenes.

Tons of A-listers were congratulating each other Sunday as nominees accepted their statuettes, including folks like Samuel L. Jackson, Glenn Close, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler, Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Chadwick Boseman, Sam Elliott and many, many more.

We gotta say ... the no-host thing is really working out. The show is moving along at a brisk and efficient pace ... and a lot of the presenters have turned out to be pretty damn funny.

They might have a successful formula on their hands here. Check out how this well-oiled machine is plugging along behind the scenes.