2019 Grammys Had All the Glitz & Glamour Behind the Scenes

2019 Grammys Glitz, Glamour and Then Some ... Stars Dazzle Behind the Scenes

The 2019 Grammys was a shimmering affair of talent -- but it was also a shining achievement in the wardrobe department ... just peep what the stars wore behind the scenes.

Hollywood's A-list musicians and artists went full sheen for their outfits at this year's award show -- including sparkling gowns from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Katie Perry ... and even Michelle Obama.

You could probably see your own reflection in a lot of these get-ups -- which isn't to say they aren't fabulous, 'cause they are.

Some other honorable mentions who went the more traditional route with their attire -- Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, BTS, John Mayer, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Bebe Rexha and others.

Throw on your shades for this one ... these stars shine bright.