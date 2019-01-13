24th Critics' Choice Awards Behind the Scenes

The 24th Critics' Choice Awards are in full swing and we're taking you behind the scenes.
Tons of stars showed up Sunday for the second wave of award-giving for the best TV shows and movies of the year -- according to critics anyway, from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.
Some of the A-listers ... Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Spike Lee, Adam Driver, John David Washington, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Viggo Mortensen, Regina King ... and a ton of other big celebs too.
Stay tuned to find out who took home some hardware.