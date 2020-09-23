Guess Who This Graduation Guy Turned Into!
9/23/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this graduation guy was getting nominated for Academy Awards, he was just a scholar sweetie growing up in Manhattan, New York.
This cap and tassel kid gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Elio in this successful film adaptation of a novel set in Italy. This peachy pip-squeak became one of the youngest people nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award ... even though he lost the Oscar win to Gary Oldman for his role in "Darkest Hour."
Take a look and see if you can call this little lad by his name.
