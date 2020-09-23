Guess Who This Graduation Guy Turned Into!

Guess Who This Graduation Guy Turned Into!

9/23/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this graduation guy was getting nominated for Academy Awards, he was just a scholar sweetie growing up in Manhattan, New York.

This cap and tassel kid gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Elio in this successful film adaptation of a novel set in Italy. This peachy pip-squeak became one of the youngest people nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award ... even though he lost the Oscar win to Gary Oldman for his role in "Darkest Hour."

Take a look and see if you can call this little lad by his name.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later