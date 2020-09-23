President Trump Makes Sexist Dig at Meghan Markle

9/23/2020 5:02 PM PT
President Trump resorted to one of his favorite pastimes -- insulting women -- making a sexist comment about Meghan Markle ... all because she dared to encourage Americans to vote.

Meghan and Prince Harry have not officially endorsed any political candidates ... but the couple recently entered the convo by urging folks to cast their vote in November, which the Duchess of Sussex calls ... "the most important election of our lifetime."

Trump was asked about this at his Wednesday press briefing by a reporter who framed it as Meghan's words being an endorsement of Joe Biden ... and he did not respond kindly.

The Prez said, "I'm not a fan of hers," adding, "I wish a lot of luck to Harry, 'cause he's gonna need it."

By the way, if you're wondering why most people presume the Duke and Duchess are anti-Trump, Harry said ... "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

