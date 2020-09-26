Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, Says He Learned of Breakup From Tabloids

Demi Lovato's ex-fiance, Max Erich, had some choice words about their breakup, saying he learned about it from the media while he was filming a movie to lift people up.

Erich posted his thoughts early Saturday AM, saying, "imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid ... while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

For her part, Demi was clearly telegraphing her singleness, posting a pic sans engagement ring. In case fans didn't get her pint, her t-shirt had the following words emblazoned on it ... "Dogs over people."

Demi and Max got engaged 2 months ago on the beach in Malibu. Max, a regular on "Young and the Restless," and Demi began dating in March.