Breonna Taylor Protester Repeatedly Struck by L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy

A protest Friday night in WeHo turned violent when a demonstrator was repeatedly hammered with a police shield ... at the hands of an L.A. County Sheriff's deputy.

The video shows the deputy forcefully striking the detained protester repeatedly in the legs and ankles. The video cuts off when one of the deputies approaches the woman who was filming and shines a flashlight into her car.

Before the video cuts off, you hear the woman recording the scene saying, "Dude, we're so gonna die."

The Sheriff's Dept. tells TMZ, there were several acts of vandalism during the protest. Deputies declared the protest an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone to leave.

It's unclear what happened to the protester who was struck with the shield, but 6 people were arrested.