Ditch Carb-Filled Pasta, Go for Some Veggie Noodles Instead

As much as we *heart* pasta, pasta often doesn't love us back -- feeling bloated for half a day after you chow down on some spaghetti isn't ideal. So ... let's change that.

For the days you might be craving some noodles but don't want that carb coma, we've got the Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer up for grabs as an easy fix.

If you're unfamiliar with that zoodle life, you can take any vegetables or fruit and make it into a spiral shape that resembles pasta. The options are endless, but you've got quite a bit a room if you can't settle on just one option ... 84 ounces to be exact.

Not only that, but you can slice right into the container, so there's no extra step when you're packing up leftovers ... it's a win-win for two-birds-one-stone folks everywhere.