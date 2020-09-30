Working from Home is A Lot Easier With a Vibrating Foot Rest

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You're already probably kicking back on the couch with your legs spread out while you work from home -- so, why not get a little something extra done for your dogs while you're at it?

Now you can ... so long as you got the Foot Vibe Deluxe Massaging Footrest -- which, as the name suggests, gives your bottom extremities the comforting treatment you might not have been able to get in the office. Now that we're all WFH, it's time to live a little.

Just remember it's there during your calls ... because there's a strong chance it could put you to sleep. After all, the thing has up to 20 different speeds and nine massage programs all designed to revive your feet and legs.

You can actually angle the massager upwards and tilt yourself forward to give your tired calves a much-needed break. Feel free to also sit on the ground and bring your legs up for a soothing hamstring massage. Yep, it can kinda do it all ... if you're willing to bend a little.