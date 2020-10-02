The Massage Gun That Beats 'Em All is a Heated Device Too

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

No pain, no gain doesn't mean your body should be aching for hours after a workout -- not at all, actually ... if anything, you gotta get tender, and we have a way to get ya there.

Unfortunately, this isn't about getting a deal on a private masseuse. But, it's just as good. Allow us to introduce you to the FusionX Heated Massage Gun, which is basically a more affordable high-quality version of the well-known Theragun. However, instead of paying hundreds of dollars, you can receive similar benefits for less.

FusionX can alleviate pain in hard-to-reach areas, soothe sore muscles, relax stiff joints, and get any muscle spasms under control. It can do all that and last five hours per single charge via its lithium-ion battery. The massage gun also has five speeds and five different accompanying massage heads to ensure you're hitting the right spot and the proper pressure.

BTW, did we mention it'll make you hot and bothered ... in a therapeutic way, of course. The tips can get pretty toasty, up to 130-degrees for maximum muscle release.

While many prefer to treat themselves to a massage after working out, it can be used prior to as well. Incorporating it into your regimen in any capacity will allow your muscles to heal faster, which means no need for all that extra downtime between gym sessions.