Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Chris Christie I Also Have Coronavirus
10/3/2020 9:24 AM PT
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus.
Christie just announced, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” adding, “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”
I wonder why? Maybe Rose Garden superspreader event last weekend 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oN7odT8gOw— ChangeAbout (@ChangeAbout1) October 3, 2020 @ChangeAbout1
Christie spent time with Trump preparing for last Tuesday's debate against Joe Biden. He was also at what is increasingly looking like a superspreader event -- the White House Rose Garden ceremony a week ago where Trump's SCOTUS nominee was unveiled. At least 8 people who were at the event now have COVID.
As we reported, Trump's doctor just made a stunning revelation ... that Trump tested positive 72 hours ago ... that would mean he was positive Wednesday and Thursday and exposed hundreds of people -- including those who attended a fundraiser -- to the virus.
