Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus.

Christie just announced, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” adding, “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie spent time with Trump preparing for last Tuesday's debate against Joe Biden. He was also at what is increasingly looking like a superspreader event -- the White House Rose Garden ceremony a week ago where Trump's SCOTUS nominee was unveiled. At least 8 people who were at the event now have COVID.