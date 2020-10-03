Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Christie I Also Have Coronavirus

10/3/2020 9:24 AM PT
TMZ.com

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus.

Christie just announced, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” adding, “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie spent time with Trump preparing for last Tuesday's debate against Joe Biden.  He was also at what is increasingly looking like a superspreader event -- the White House Rose Garden ceremony a week ago where Trump's SCOTUS nominee was unveiled.  At least 8 people who were at the event now have COVID.

As we reported, Trump's doctor just made a stunning revelation ... that Trump tested positive 72 hours ago ... that would mean he was positive Wednesday and Thursday and exposed hundreds of people -- including those who attended a fundraiser -- to the virus.

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later