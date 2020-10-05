Guess Who This Cheesin' Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cheesin' Kid Turned Into!

10/5/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cheesin' child became one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he was just another cute kid smiling for his school pictures in Newark, New Jersey.

Throughout his NBA career, this talented athlete had moved to numerous different teams but as the first-round pick back in the 1992 draft, the beginning of his career was magic. Standing at over 7-feet tall, he scored three consecutive championship wins with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This grinning guy has shown off lots of other talents as well ... including acting, rapping, DJing, and sports commentating.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later