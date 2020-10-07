Guess Who This Little Lakers Fan Turned Into!

10/7/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this little Lakers fanatic was one of the most successful models in the world, she was just another basketball girl blowing out her birthday candles in Los Angeles, California.

This suited-up hoopster was raised in a famous family -- her younger sister follows in her modeling career footsteps and their mother is featured on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' She's walked the most renowned runways and been photographed on the cover of numerous magazines ... including 35 appearances on Vogue.

Recently, this sporty sweetheart had a baby girl of her own with her boyfriend, a former member of the band, One Direction.

Can you guess who she is?

