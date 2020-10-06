Randy 'The Big Unit' Johnson 'Memba Him?!

California-born athlete Randy Johnson (also known as "The Big Unit") was a household name in the '90s as the lanky lefty pitcher with one heck of a fastball and an equally epic mustache and mullet combination.

Randy has beamed balls across the plate for a bunch of great baseball organizations including the Montreal Expos, Houston Astros and New York Yankees ... but he was best known for his contributions to the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners.