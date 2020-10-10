Lindsey Graham Says Young Black People, Immigrants Can Go Anywhere if They're Conservative

Play video content News 19 WLTX

It's a breathtaking comment ... Senator Lindsey Graham said South Carolina cops don't pose any problems for Black people and immigrants ... as long as they're of the conservative persuasion.

Graham dropped the comment during a debate of sorts between him and his rival, Democrat Jaime Harrison. The Senator said the killing of George Floyd "was wrong and people should pay the price." BUT ... Graham said there's a war in America -- a war against police. He said, "Do I believe that our cops are systemically racist? No. Do I believe that South Carolina is a racist state? No."

And, then he said this ... "If you are a young, African American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this State. You just need to be conservative, not liberal."

It's a bizarre comment. Is he talking politics, and if so, is the idea to show cops you're a card-carrying Republican? And, why aren't liberals free to roam without fear in S.C.?