George Floyd Family Using His Birthday to Push Voter Registration

Exclusive

George Floyd's family is planning to celebrate his birthday by hitting the streets in Minnesota and encouraging people to keep pushing for change ... by getting them registered to vote.

George's birthday is coming up Wednesday -- he would have turned 47 -- and his brother, Philonise, tells us the family wants to use its platform to encourage people to hit the polls.

There's still time to register to vote in Minnesota, and the family wants to make sure folks in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have a say in the upcoming election. We're told his brothers and sisters will be out and about, working with several organizations to register potential voters on the spot.

As we first told you, there's a new George Floyd mural going up in Houston, his hometown, with a special message to the community -- "be the change" by voting.

George's brother tells us the family wants to thank everyone for their support so far, and they're hoping citizens vote in droves between now and Nov. 3 ... when polls close.