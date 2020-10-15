Light Up Your Life in a Cloud Lamp That Reacts to You

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You've heard of gimmicky light devices like the Clapper -- but there's no gimmick when your lamp reacts to you and your vibes ... which is exactly what we have on the table.

Take a gander at the Interactive Cloud Lamp -- which is about as straightforward as it sounds ... except for the fact that this thing literally lives and breathes based on your own activity. It might sound strange, but with one of these -- it'll be like you're living in the sky.

The Cloud Lamp is powered by next-level LED lights, which illuminate and darken based on how close or far you are. So, yes, it's all motion sensored ... and all the technology is built right into this nifty contraption -- a lamp that you can actually hang from your ceilings.

Not just that ... but the magic lamp also reacts to sound and music ... it'll fire up into a lightning storm and adjust its flashes based on the ambiance around it. Believe it or not, Miley Cyrus is just one celeb who actually has this puppy in her studio, so you can only imagine what sort of songs these lamps have inspired as folks work on their albums.

Moreover, the lamp comes with a remote making it easy for you to control. If only you could do this with real clouds and control the weather. All good, we'll take what we can get.

Even though the lamp is available for the masses, it's going to cost you a pretty penny -- which shows just how good they are. Luckily, they vary in size and price, and from now until October 13, you can get an additional 20% off all lamps with the code, OCTSALE20.