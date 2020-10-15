Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Outdoorsy Girl Turned Into!
10/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this pouting princess was doting around abroad in a new popular television show on Netflix, she was just another cutie taking a hike while growing up in Los Angeles, California -- after moving from Guildford, United Kingdom as a baby.
This snapback sweetheart is the daughter of a famous rock singer that hails from London, England ... but you may have seen her on-screen in a different European city famous for its bakeries and towering landmark.
She first made her acting debut at the age of two on the hit sitcom 'Growing Pains.'
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.