What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Ice-T have you starting to feel confused -- just take a good look around these two photos and see if you can spot the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The 'Law and Order: SVU' star was recently seen on set in New York City and we have made a few changes to the pic ... get your detective cap out and see if you have what it takes to figure out the differences between these two super similar snaps!