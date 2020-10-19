Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into!
Guess Who This Striped Sweetie Turned Into!
10/19/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this posin' pip-squeak was building an entire empire from his success, he was just another sweetie wearing stripes while growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This little lad paved his own way into filmmaking by writing, producing, and starring in a majority of his projects when he was starting out in the industry. He is best known for his cross-dressing character who has been prominently featured in over 10 of his movies.
He has since become one of the highest-paid men in entertainment and was just recently awarded the 2020 Governors Award at the Golden Globes.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.