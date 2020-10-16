Frances In 'Don't Look Under The Bed' 'Memba Her?!
10/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
Oregon actor Erin Chambers was 20 years old when she landed the role of the super-smart Frances Bacon McCausland -- who is tasked with defeating the Boogeyman with her real (and imaginary) friends -- in the 1999 Disney Original Movie "Don't Look Under The Bed."
Erin Chambers shared the small-screen for the children's scary movie with Jake Sakson as the younger brother, Darwin, Nathan Stevens as the older brother, Bert, Steve Valentine as the trouble-maker from under the bed, Boogeyman ... and of course Ty Hodges as Frances' best imaginary friend, Larry Houdini.
