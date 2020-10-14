Chad Rogers on 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' 'Memba Him?!
10/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
California-native Chad Rogers was only 30 years old when he shot to stardom after he was cast on the first few seasons of the real estate reality show, "Million Dollar Listing," where he became known for his high-priced house sales around Los Angeles, some must-watch television drama on Bravo ... and of course, those shaggy bangs!
If you have a giant pile of cash laying around ... Chad Rogers continues to work in the luxury housing market for Hilton & Hyland and has homes for sale!
You won't believe what he looks like now at 43 years old (and shirtless).
