Miami Cop Wearing Trump Mask at Polling Site Violated 'Intimidation' Policy

Miami PD Cop Wearing Trump Mask at Polls ... Possible Voter Intimidation
10/20/2020 12:35 PM PT
A Miami PD officer wearing a pro-Trump face mask at a polling location is facing calls for his suspension ... and he's clearly in hot water with the department.
The cop was wearing the mask -- which said "Trump 2020" and "No More Bulls**t" -- on Tuesday while patrolling a government center that serves as a polling place.
The officer was called out by Miami-Dade County Democratic Party chair Steve Simeonidis. Simeonidis says, "This is city funded voter intimidation" and wants the cop suspended immediately.
The Miami PD says it's aware of the photo of its officer wearing a political mask and adds ... "This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately."
