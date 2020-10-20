Miami Cop Wearing Trump Mask at Polling Site Violated 'Intimidation' Policy

A Miami PD officer wearing a pro-Trump face mask at a polling location is facing calls for his suspension ... and he's clearly in hot water with the department.

The cop was wearing the mask -- which said "Trump 2020" and "No More Bulls**t" -- on Tuesday while patrolling a government center that serves as a polling place.

The officer was called out by Miami-Dade County Democratic Party chair Steve Simeonidis. Simeonidis says, "This is city funded voter intimidation" and wants the cop suspended immediately.