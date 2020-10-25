What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Kourtney Kardashian have you starting to feel gloomy ... Cheer yourself up by trying to solve the mystery as to what sneaky switches have been made to this tricky pic!

The 'KUWTK' star was seen stopping for an afternoon pick-me-up, just last week in New York City ... And we have made a few changes to this rainy day pic! Take a good look around these photos and see if you can find all the differences between these two super similar snaps!