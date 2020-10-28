Vote.Org Food Trucks Feeding Voters for Free at Polling Locations

Some lucky voters casting their ballots are getting a tasty reward -- even before election results -- in the form of free tacos!!!

Here's the deal ... Vote.org branded food trucks are descending on voting sites through Election Day, providing folks braving the long lines with free grub, water and voting rights info.

The treats are free to all voters, as the nonpartisan org is picking up the tab. We're told it costs about $15,000 to rent the food trucks for 12 hours and dish out hundreds of meals.

The food trucks are setting up shop in Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ... almost all of which are critical battlegrounds that will most likely decide who wins the White House.

We're told the trucks are giving away between 750 and 1,050 free meals each day ... which is huge, considering the coronavirus pandemic is increasing food insecurity issues in communities the food trucks are serving.