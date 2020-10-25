Voters in Long Lines Offered Discounts by Restaurants

Exclusive

For those under-prepared voters waiting in long lines at the polls without lawn chairs or snacks, major restaurant chains are making sure they don't go hungry ... and they won't lose their spot in line.

Grubhub is partnering with big chains like 7-Eleven and Burger King to make sure voters stay fed and hydrated while waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day.

It's an idea as American as voting for president -- fast food delivered at the touch of a button, and at a discount.

Grubhub's Election Day deals include ... free delivery on 7-Eleven and BurgerFi orders of at least $15 and a $3 discount on Burger King orders of at least $18.

Hungry voters can also save $10 on California Pizza Kitchen orders of at least $30, pocket $5 on Pret A Manger orders of at least $15 and take $5 off Wow Bao orders of at least $20.

If those options don't make your mouth water, Grubhub's also working on Election Day deals with Red Lobster, P.F. Chang's and Boston Market -- although eating a lobster tail in line sounds gnarly.

Or, you can be like Belinda Varnado and come to the polls prepared for a long day of waiting in line ... remember, she showed us how it's done with her chair full of quick bites.

Voters dropping off ballots or mailing them in can also take advantage of the Election Day deals ... they're still good even after you've voted.

The delivery service is also partnering with nonpartisan org HeadCount to help people register and find polling locations.