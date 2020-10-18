Prepared Patriotic Voter Says Her Viral TikTok was Hot Tip for Seniors

10/18/2020 12:50 AM PT
Exclusive
LET'S VOTE
The super-prepared Texas voter who came equipped with her chair, her snacks and her "grown folks hair" to wait out a long poll line says her popular TikTok was actually an important PSA.

Belinda Varnado tells TMZ ... the purpose of her instantly viral clip was to make sure seniors, like herself, come prepared to make sure they don't miss out on their opportunity to vote.

She's seen all the news about ridiculously long lines for early voting -- where people have to wait for up to 15 hours -- and she knows all that standing doesn't work for folks up in age.

So, Belinda's encouraging her peers to pack the right gear, be prepared to hunker down ... but stay determined to cast their ballots.

She and her daughter, Chevelle Brooks, are also stressing the importance of voting early -- especially this year -- and Belinda's not shy about her ultimate goal either.

BTW, Belinda tells us she ended up waiting for about 90 minutes to vote in Sugar Land, TX -- but like she said, there wasn't s**t that was gonna stop her!!!

