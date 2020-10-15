Patriotic Voter Preps for Long Poll Lines with Chair and Snacks

If you're gonna vote -- and you should -- take a lesson from this American ... who's loaded up and ready for long lines, heat and anything else standing between her and the polls.

The voter showed off her version of an early voting survival kit in a video that caught the attention of Sen. Kamala Harris' niece. As the woman, who goes by @queenbv59 on TikTok, put it ... she's got her "grown folk's hair on," her "savage" clothes and it's time to vote.

Her hilarious, and patriotic, preparedness is going viral ... and it's easy to see why. She can wait 15 hours because she's got a chair. She could even stretch it to 24 hours because she's got snacks.

As she eloquently puts it -- "ain't s*** gonna stop me!!!"

Meena Harris, the VP hopeful's niece, shared the video on her Twitter account ... and it's already racked up 2.5 million views and counting.

Lots of folks are asking why the woman keeps saying "jush," and we've got your answer -- it's just another way of saying living your best life.