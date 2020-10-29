Awesome 6-Year-Old Raps ABCs Of Careers in Amazing Video

Play video content More Sam / YouTube

The future is bright for this young man and his fellow youth ... he's rapping about careers A through Z with a fun take on the ABCs.

Ya gotta see the video ... 6-year-old Sam is running down a list of cool occupations using every letter of the alphabet, and he literally doesn't miss a beat.

Sam's got serious flow and he's inspiring kids to be anything they want when they grow up with his #YouCanBeABCs ... and his dad's hyping him up and laying down a solid beatbox.