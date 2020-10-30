Bubba Wallace Unveils New Michael Jordan-Owned Race Car, Black & Red #23!

Breaking News

How fitting is this?!

Bubba Wallace just unveiled the Michael Jordan-owned race car he'll be driving next season ... and, of course, it's a black and red #23 ride!!!

The NASCAR superstar showed off the whip Friday morning ... and it's awesome, with clear tributes to the Chicago Bulls legend all over it.

27-year-old Wallace was clearly pleased with the car ... he tweeted about it, and during an interview with "CBS This Morning," he said it's all "an exciting opportunity that's been put in front of me that I have to capitalize on."

JUST REVEALED: Here's the new race car for the Michael Jordan-owned @Nascar team @23XIRacing, ahead of its debut on the track next year.



This morning, @ToyotaRacing is unveiling its partnership with the team.@BubbaWallace and @dennyhamlin join us live from @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/L7iTpXqkLu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2020 @CBSThisMorning

As we previously reported, Jordan teamed up with NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin back in September to create a single car Cup Series team for 2021 -- and they tapped Bubba to be their driver.

Things appear to be off to a great start with the trio so far ... 'cause Hamlin and Wallace said Friday they were excited as hell to kick off next season.

And, get this ... both dudes were rockin' Jordan sneakers during the unveiling!!