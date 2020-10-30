Celebrity Harley Quinn Costumes -- Guess Who!

Journey through the DC Universe with these Hollywood hotties dressed as Harley Quinn ... It's clear these stars are trying to take over as the Clown Princess of Crime, and have clearly brought their best fits forward!

Now it's up to you to figure out which famous face is in the super-villain snap -- Scroll through our gallery of celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Teyana Taylor, Nicki Minaj and many more in Harley Quinn costumes and see if you have what it takes to discover which star is all dressed up as the leading lady.