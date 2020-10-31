Guess Who These Halloween Kids Turned Into!
10/31/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before these Halloween kids became well-known stars, they were just a couple of cuties trick-or-treating around the neighborhood!
Celebs have been proudly posting their childhood costumes from back in the day ... And now it's time for you to get into the spooky spirit yourself by checking out all the iconic looks featured in these throwback pics!
Best of all you can now put your celeb skills to the test and see if you can guess which famous face is in the kid pic ... Just scroll through our gallery and take your best guess!
