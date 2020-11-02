Guess Who This Teddy Bear Tot Turned Into!
Guess Who This Teddy Bear Tot Turned Into!
11/2/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this grizzly little girl was singing her way through high school, she was just another curly-headed cutie growing up in Monmouth County, New Jersey.
This excited girl made her acting debut by living a sweet life on Disney Channel with a lovable pair of twins. Later, she started something new when she was cast in a musical ... which gained so much popularity that it developed into numerous sequels and spin-offs.
Now, this all-star actress is finally getting it all after revealing last month she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl of her own.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.