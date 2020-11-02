Guess Who This Teddy Bear Tot Turned Into!

Guess Who This Teddy Bear Tot Turned Into!

11/2/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this grizzly little girl was singing her way through high school, she was just another curly-headed cutie growing up in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

This excited girl made her acting debut by living a sweet life on Disney Channel with a lovable pair of twins. Later, she started something new when she was cast in a musical ... which gained so much popularity that it developed into numerous sequels and spin-offs.

Now, this all-star actress is finally getting it all after revealing last month she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl of her own.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later