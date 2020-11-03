Celebrities Appear to Prefer Ballot Drop Boxes in 2020 Election

Celebs are giving the term "Mailing it in" a whole new meaning for the 2020 election ... 'cause that appears to be their preferred way to cast their vote.

Karlie Kloss , Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Zoe Kravitz and Ken Jeong are among the throngs of celebrities who made it known loud and clear they've made their choice in what promises to be an unparalleled presidential election in modern history.

Check out the pics ... Taylor Swift clearly wants to keep the tone sweet for this election while Michael B. Jordan went wild with his sticker choice. Well, more like choices, to be exact. It's interesting ... tons of celebs wore masks to cast their votes but some are just too obvious to NOT recognize. Here's looking at you, Steve Harvey and Weird Al Yankovic.