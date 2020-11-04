Guess Who This Little Patriot Turned Into!

Guess Who This American Girl Turned Into!
11/4/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this American girl was singing and dancing her way onto your television screen, she was just another patriotic pip-squeak showing her red, white, and blue colors after moving to New York from Seoul, South Korea.
This dressed-up gal got her start in the industry by pursuing a career on Broadway before transitioning to television. Starring alongside a musical ensemble cast joined together by producer Ryan Murphy, she reprised numerous popular songs featured on the top charts through the years.
After the television series' 6-season run, she returned to Broadway to win a Tony Award!
