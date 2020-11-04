Guess Who This Little Patriot Turned Into!

Guess Who This American Girl Turned Into!

Before this American girl was singing and dancing her way onto your television screen, she was just another patriotic pip-squeak showing her red, white, and blue colors after moving to New York from Seoul, South Korea.

This dressed-up gal got her start in the industry by pursuing a career on Broadway before transitioning to television. Starring alongside a musical ensemble cast joined together by producer Ryan Murphy, she reprised numerous popular songs featured on the top charts through the years.

After the television series' 6-season run, she returned to Broadway to win a Tony Award!

Can you guess who she is?

