Refurbished Might As Well Be New, Get a Fixer-Upper Apple iMac Now!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don't always need the newest and latest to get your money's worth -- and, believe it or not, that applies to Apple computers as well. Strap in, this is gonna blow you away.

We got a refurbished Apple iMac 21.5-inch Core i3 desktop computer on the table here. It's a certified deal -- one that's on sale, BTW -- that's listed with a Grade B rating, which means it's in good condition minus (perhaps) some light scuffs on the body of the machine.

Considering the major discount, perhaps it's worth turning a blind eye to these minor issues. At the end of the day, you'll still be able to enjoy the device's high-quality 21.5-inch HD display. It also features a Radeon HD 6750M graphics processor that delivers stunning clarity.

When it comes to storage, you'll get 250GB for all your files, photos, music, and more. Beyond these benefits, the computer sports an Intel Core i3 Dual-Core 3.1GHz allowing you to multi-task with ease. For those who are team Apple, this is a magical desktop that surprisingly won't break the bank.