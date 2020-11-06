Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!

11/6/2020 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this cool kid was singing his way to the top of the charts in the 1990s, he was just another tank top teen with a rosy disposition growing up in Paddington, London, United Kingdom.

This international musician is known for his talented tunes and has even won multiple Grammy Awards. He also married a famous Halloween-loving model and created a beautiful family without having any kids together -- unfortunately, they divorced back in 2012 after 7 years of marriage.

Even though he is known for his marine animal nickname, he is better known by his family as Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel.

Can you guess who he is?

