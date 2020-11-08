3 Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting At Circus Circus Hotel

Play video content Breaking News @tutulocc3 / Snapchat

Shots rang out in Vegas Saturday night in the middle of a massive brawl ... and 3 people ended up with bullet wounds.

It went down at 7:30 PM at the Adventure Dome in the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.

The video begins with a fight. You hear screaming, people falling to the ground and running. Then, at the end of the video, you hear gunshots. It appears the fight started with 2 juveniles but then grew.

It's unclear what started the fight and, so far, cops haven't ID'd a shooter. Police do, however, say they have a person of interest in custody.

A police spokesperson said, "We do believe this is an isolated incident involving a fight between two different groups of individuals inside the Adventure Dome. This is not an active shooter, and we do believe that there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public."