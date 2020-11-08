What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Do not let these two almost identical images of Emily Ratajkowski have you starting to see double ... Take another look at these snaps and see if you can spot any sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The mama-to-be was photographed popping into a car in New York City with her baby bump on display ... and we have made a few changes to this model moment! Grab your detective hats and start searching around these two photos! Try your best to find all the differences between these two super similar snaps!