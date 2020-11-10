Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!
11/10/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this sweetheart in stripes was making America fall in love with her talent, she was just another posin' princess growing up in Phoenix, Arizona.
This grinning girl stole the hearts of everyone in America when she competed in one of the most popular singing competitions on television at the time. Even after the successful ABC shows' reboot in 2018, this little lady remains the youngest person to take home first place at the age of 17.
She has since continued to take her career one step at a time by performing hit songs and even dabbling in acting as well.
