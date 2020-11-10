RuPaul Gets His Own Chia Pet

RuPaul is ready to transform into a new look, although ... this one's gonna require a lot of growth.

The famous drag queen and host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is now getting his famous mug molded into a Chia Pet ... just like Barack Obama and Bob Ross before him.

Yes, Chia Ru starts out bald -- just like its inspiration -- gone bald, but we're told it'll only take a couple of weeks before it's rocking a full head of very green hair. For best results, give it lots of attitude ... talking to plants helps 'em grow.

The terracotta figurine goes for $24.99 as an exclusive launch on Loot Crate ... and Ru says his Chia Pet is "the perfect metaphor for life -- to grow you must tend to your garden and love yourself."

Well said, Ru.

