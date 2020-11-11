'Bachelorette' Suitor Peter Giannikopoulos Gets COVID News, Crashes Car

One of the new guys looking for love with Tayshia Adams on "The Bachelorette" just had an incredibly bad day ... starting with his coronavirus test results.

Peter Giannikopoulos says he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after feeling pretty crummy for a few days, and was very distraught over the news because he felt he'd been extremely careful.

Even worse, he says his emotions and anxiety got the best of him as he was driving home from the clinic, and he lost consciousness, veered off the road and hit a pole.

Peter says when he came to, all he remembers is people shouting for help. Fortunately, he walked away with just a small gash on his nose -- as you can see -- and he says he's keeping his chin up and is now focused on beating the virus.

Still, that's one helluva day ... but Peter's reminding everyone to remain positive and lean on each other for support during these trying times.

Peter was one of 4 new suitors to enter the picture on Tuesday night's episode of "The Bachelorette" after Tayshia took over for Clare Crawley ... who made history by finding her soulmate just days into filming, getting engaged, and saying so long to the other fellas.