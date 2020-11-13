Over 130 Secret Service Agents Have COVID or Quarantined After Trump Campaign Travel

Breaking News

President Trump's campaign travel blitz has turned into a super spreading nightmare for the Secret Service ... as more than 100 agents are now coping with the coronavirus.

At least 130 Secret Service agents charged with helping protect the White House and Trump when he travels are isolating or quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, or coming in close contact with infected officers ... according to the Washington Post.

The spread among the Secret Service has reportedly put about 10 percent of the agency's security team on the sidelines ... and the belief among agency staffers is the spread is partly linked to Trump's series of campaign rallies.

The outbreak is happening as coronavirus cases spike across the country, with the United States setting world records for new cases in a single day.

It's not just the Secret Service presidential security team reportedly getting infected ... a bunch of Trump campaign allies and White House officials are testing positive for COVID, following campaign events where lots of folks weren't wearing masks.

The Secret Service reportedly sent at least 20 officers to each of Trump's final campaign stops -- which included 5 rallies in 2 days -- where they were screening spectators and securing perimeters.

The Secret Service is also reportedly looking into the possibility some of the current COVID cases are not related to travel, but instead related to where they most often report for duty ... the White House.

Trump's rallies and travel during the pandemic have reportedly impacted the Secret Service before ... dozens of agents got sick and were put in quarantine in the wake of Trump's indoor stadium rally in Tulsa back and June, and Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Arizona.

Play video content 10/4/20 Fox News