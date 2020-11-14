Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19, On a Ventilator

Exclusive Details

Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 -- he's currently hospitalized in the ICU and the prognosis is bleak ... sources tell TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It's unclear how long he's been admitted, or how long he's had the virus ... but he is not doing well.

Word that he was seriously ill started percolating online Saturday -- with rappers like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, producer Hitmaka and others asking for prayers on Jeremih's behalf, but not necessarily saying what exactly was wrong with him at first.

Fitty was the only one who gave a bit more insight, claiming it was COVID-related -- while also saying Jeremih was hospitalized in his native city of Chicago.

50 wrote, "pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s*** is real." He added, "he's in ICU in Chicago."

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020 @chancetherapper

